Andrew Schulz may be spending a lot more time around the WWE Universe.

A new report indicates that the comedian and podcast personality is expected to take on a larger on-air role with WWE as the company continues leaning into its Netflix-era crossover efforts.

WrestleVotes noted on Wednesday that Schulz has impressed many influential voices inside WWE, leading to internal expectations that he’ll be appearing on programming more often moving forward.

“I’ve heard from WWE sources that comedian Andrew Schulz has made a strong impression with many people within the company,” the WrestleVotes report began. “Schulz, who has several specials on Netflix, made two appearances on Raw in 2025. Expect to see more of Schulz featured in WWE programming moving forward.”

Schulz has been visible at multiple WWE events since the streaming deal kicked in, and the company’s decision-makers reportedly believe his presence brings a crossover entertainment boost.

The comedian already has major footing on Netflix, releasing two specials on the platform, including his four-part Schulz Saves America in 2020, and his 2025 stand-up hour Andrew Schulz: LIFE.

Schulz appeared at WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 10, getting involved in an angle that saw Logan Paul attack him. After the show, Andrew Schulz spoke with Cathy Kelley and teased a potential future WWE showdown with Logan Paul.

“[I thought] I was being honest with somebody that I used to consider a friend,” Schulz said of his comments to Paul during the televised segment back on 3/10. “We’ve done each other’s podcasts, we’ve known each other for years. I congratulated him on being a father, and then he asks me a question, and he wants me to lie in front of my people in New York City. What kind of douchebag makes you lie in front of your people?”

Schulz continued, “So I needed to tell them the truth. We’re not here to see Logan parade around as this part-time wrestler-slash-Pokémon card collector, whatever the hell he does. There are people who have dedicated their lives to this shit, and I want to see them. That’s why I showed up. It took me my entire life to perform at the Garden. This guy buys a Pokémon card for $4 million, he gets to show up? To me, that seems incredibly unfair. So I can’t believe he did that to me, to be honest with you. At least tell me, we’ll have a fair fight man to man. I had my wife right there.”

The host of the FLAGRANT podcast then mentioned how he plans to run into Paul again in the future, and noted that it “won’t be as cordial” next time around.

“I’m gonna bump into Logan again, and this time, we’re gonna be a little bit more prepared, and it’s gonna be a little bit less cordial,” he said. “That’s all I’m trying to say.”

Andrew Schulz turned up on WWE Raw once again on November 17, getting involved in a scuffle with The Judgment Day and NFL players that garnered a lot of mainstream media attention after-the-fact.

