IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that world champion Josh Alexander and Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace will be holding a media tour in Louisville to promote the company’s Derby City Rumble event on July 15th and July 16th. Full details can be found below.

IMPACT Wrestling presents back-to-back nights of action-packed, high-energy live pro wrestling on Friday and Saturday, July 15 & July 16 – both originating from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville.

The action starts both nights at 6:30 p.m., as the company’s television trucks will capture all of the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada and Impact Insiders on YouTube.)

In advance of the Louisville shows, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander & IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will be in Louisville, talking with the media and more on Thursday & Friday, July 7-8.

IMPACT Wrestling has a rich history in Louisville, including two shows earlier this year and the popular Throwback Throwdown last December. In addition, IMPACT has visited Louisville multiple times from 2007-2019.

JOSH ALEXANDER

He is one of the of the most-skilled in-ring technicians who has shined in singles and tag team action – and was the winner of the 2021 IMPACT Male Wrestler of the Year award. A Canada native who still lives north of the border, Josh has been wrestling professionally since 2005 and is known for wearing amateur wrestling headgear after developing a serious case of Cauliflower ear in 2013 that resulted in the temporary amputation of his left ear to remove scar tissue; he wore the headgear to protect the ear after it was reattached.

JORDYNNE GRACE

Jordynne Grace is the first Knockouts Triple Crown winner in company history as she has held three championships during her run in IMPACT: the Digital Media Championship, the Knockouts World Championship and Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. A Texas native who has been wrestling professionally since 2011, Jordynne also has excelled as a powerlifter. She holds the World Natural Powerlifting Federation (WNPF) Georgia State and National Record in the squat (320 pounds), bench press (210 pounds) and deadlift (355 pounds) in the 165-pound weight-class. Jordynne ranked No. 12 of the top 100 female singles wrestlers in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Women’s 100 in 2020.

All the IMPACT stars will be in Louisville for the July 15-16 shows, including X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey, World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson), Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Ace Austin, Chris Sabin, Eric Young, Madison Rayne, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, Heath and others.

Many of the matches for the Louisville shows will be announced in the coming weeks, but surprises are certain, too, including wrestlers making their IMPACT Wrestling debut.