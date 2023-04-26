Top Dolla is grateful to be in WWE 2K23.

The WWE star and Hit Row member discussed this topic during a recent interview with Good Brother Gaming, where he revealed that his appearance in 2K marks the tenth time he’s been included in a video game thanks to his college football and NFL days.

It’s really been a blessing man, I grew up being a lifelong gamer man. First video game I was in was NCAA [Football] 09’, for all the times I was in NCAA, they had to cut the check post haste you know, they didn’t pay us at the time but they eventually did, shout-out class action lawsuits. I was in Madden every year, I was in the NFL for six years so this is actually the 10th video game that I’ve been in and it’s the coolest because the other ones, I’m just another guy on the field.

Staying on on the subject, Top Dolla admits that this is probably the coolest experience he’s had being in a video game since he is a featured player, and due to the fact that he wrote the theme song for Hit Row.

This is like me and the coolest part about it all is like I wrote the theme song for Hit Row, so hearing that on the game you know. I came up with all my moves, some of the moves I’ve only done once or twice on WWE TV and somehow they figured out to put those moves in the game. I’m just so grateful for everything that 2K did man.

It is unknown what brand Top Dolla and Hit Row might end up on as the WWE Draft approaches. Check out his full interview below.

