Top Dolla made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he discussed the formation of Hit Row (Dolla, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis). B-Fab was part of the group before she was released on Thursday.

“I came to WWE with this idea. When I first got here, I actually wanted to do the faction with Swerve and Lio Rush because I knew they both rapped. But Lio got released, and Swerve was doing that scientist idea he was doing. So I said, let me just focus on myself. Then Ryan Katz, who works at the Performance Center, sent me a text message and said, ‘What do you think about working with Tehuti (Ashanti Adonis). I was like, oh, I can still do the record label thing, make the music, me and Tehuti can be a tag, the three of us can all work, and it will be a great thing. We did that for like a year in the PC and we were known as ‘The Hitmakers.’ Everybody in the PC loved it.

It’s the same thing we’re doing now. The only difference was I did the WWE’s Most Wanted Treasure show. Three days after that show debuted, and it did great numbers and all that, Hunter pulled me and Swerve aside, and said, ‘What do you think about Swerve joining your guys’ crew?’ Swerve was a rapper. Swerve didn’t know this, but I wanted him in from the beginning. When he asked us, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, absolutely, for sure. That would be awesome.’ Not only is he a rapper, but he brings something different to the table, and he already travelled the world wrestling. That immediately answers the question of, ‘Well, can these guys wrestle?, as if that even matters.”