Last night news broke that WWE has released another batch of talent from their roster, which included Tegan Nox, John Morrison, Drake Maverick Shane Thorne, and most surprisingly, Hit Row (Swerve Scott, Top Dolla, Adonis), who were recently called up from NXT to appear on Friday Night SmackDown.

Today Top Dolla has released a new rap song addressing that release, where he promises fans that in 90 days he will be everywhere, even name dropping AEW, NJPW, ROH, PWG, NWA, and indie federations all around the globe as potential landing spots. In one of the best lines of the track he raps, “From the day that I signed the company line was just grind, in due time you’ll get your shine,” ending the verse by saying that he now just has to shine somewhere else.

Top Dolla signed with WWE back in January of 2020. He previously played in the NFL as a member of the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Football Team, and a very brief stint with the New York Giants.