During the latest episode of his Jobbing Out podcast WWE star Top Dolla from Hit Row recently spoke about potentially facing Universal champion Roman Reigns, stating that a match with the Tribal Chief would be a victory in itself, and that he wouldn’t even mind doing the job. Highlights are below.

Says he will happily job out to Roman Reigns:

“People are like — I’ve seen internet people be like, ‘Oh man, I wanna see Top Dolla versus Roman Reigns,’ right? They’ll be like, ‘I wanna see Top Dolla versus Roman Reigns.’ Then people will be like, ‘Yeah, but they’re gonna job him out.’ They’re like, ‘They’re gonna job him.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, I’ll job for Roman Reigns.’ What the hell? Do you understand this business?”

Says just being in a match with Roman Reigns means he’s winning:

“Let’s be 100 percent honest here, if you’re in the ring with Roman Reigns, you’re winning. Even if you’re not winning, you’re winning because you’re in the ring with Roman Reigns.”

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)