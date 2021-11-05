Top Dolla made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about WWE moving up Hit Row to the main roster after a successful run in NXT.

“It’s amazing because this is an idea I had for years, the record label faction. I did it on the indies. It’s something I wanted to do my whole life. I’ve watched WWE literally since before I could walk, before I could talk, with my dad. Even when I was in the NFL, my dream was to always be in WWE. People thought I was crazy that I was in the NFL and I would tell them that I haven’t accomplished my dream yet. To get the opportunity with the Most Wanted Treasures TV show which lead to my debut in May, and then less than five months later be on SmackDown, clearly not only was the idea good about the record label crew, but also the guys that I’m with are also, like it’s not me carrying it like when I was on the indies, I got stars with me on this crew who all bring something to the table which gives everybody something to relate to depending on what sports entertainment you like.”

