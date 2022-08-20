Speaking to Jobbing Out, Top Dolla was asked about Hit Row’s WWE return without AEW star Swerve Strickland by their side and whether it was a “little bit of a bummer” that Strickland could return with them.

Top Dolla pointed out that the group had been doing the gimmick for two years and Strickland was only added to the faction two weeks before they made their NXT debut.

“Nah, to be honest with you. You have to remember; me, [Ashante], and [B-Fab] have been doing this for over two years. Swerve was added to the crew two weeks before we debuted. When we got released, he told us he wanted to do his own thing, we didn’t tell him he couldn’t be in Hit Row or the HitMakerz, he said he wanted to do his own thing. So, he’s doing his own thing.”

Transcription via Fightful