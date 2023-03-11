Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho are now officially known as The Outcasts in AEW.

The trio has been attacking homegrown talents for the last several weeks and continued that trend on last night’s Rampage by attacking first-ever AEW women’s champion, Riho. The group seems to have been inspired by the nWo from WCW as they have been using spray paint to leave their mark on victims.

The rumor going around is that a massive multi-woman matchup, possibly Blood & Guts, will be happening between the Outcasts and the AEW originals at some point.