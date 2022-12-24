Top Flight & AR Fox have won the first-ever Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale.

The trio outlasted the Blackpool Combat Club, Dark Order, Best Friends, La Faccion Ingobernables, SAP, and multiple other teams to win $300,000. It came down to Top Flight and The BCC (Moxley & Claudio) but Adam Page ran in to attack Moxley, which led to his elimination. Claudio then took on both the Martin brothers by himself and nearly won the match on several occasions, but in the end they double-teamed him and earned the elimination.

Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.

