AEW has announced on Twitter that the dynamic tag team duo known as Top Flight has officially signed with the promotion. The brothers Martin (Darius & Dante) put up a great effort against the tag team champion Young Bucks on last week’s Dynamite, but eventually fell victim to the BTE trigger.
Welcome to the team…#TopFlight Darius & Dante Martin are #AllElite pic.twitter.com/jioMFhbTY8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2020
Top Flight joins Jade Cargill and Matt Sydal as stars who have recently signed with the promotion.