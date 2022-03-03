Darius Martin has finally made his return.

The Top Flight star reunited with his brother, Dante Martin, on this evening’s AEW Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The duo competed in the tag team battle royal to determine the final challenger for the AEW tag team titles at Revolution, but they would come up just short, with Darius putting up an incredible effort at the very end.

Darius suffered a major knee injury almost a year ago and has been rehabbing ever since. In his absence Dante Martin has risen as a solo singles act, having had marquee matchups against the likes of Malakai Black, Powerhouse Hobbs, MJF, and more.

Check out his return below.