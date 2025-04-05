MLW Battle Riot goes down tonight, and apparently there are a few things planned that could garner some attention from the pro wrestling community.

Sources indicate that former TNA Wrestling standout—and longtime MLW figure—Alex Hammerstone is expected to be on-site for the show. Hammerstone, whose TNA contract is believed to be nearing its expiration, remains one of the most recognizable names in MLW’s modern era.

Hammerstone parted ways with MLW over a year ago in what was described as a respectful and mutual exit. Now, with Battle Riot promising unexpected moments, his presence in the building has certainly fueled speculation.

We’re told that tonight’s event will feature several surprises, including a new signing who is reportedly in line for a major spotlight moving forward. Whether or not Hammerstone is part of those plans remains to be seen—but his return, even just in appearance, would mark a significant moment for MLW fans.

My @MLW renegades, are you ready for a glorious new signing? Because I am. A gift for you this Saturday live from LA! #MLWRIOT — Cesar Duran (@RealCesarDuran) April 1, 2025

