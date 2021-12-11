Impact Wrestling is reportedly sending talent to ROH for tonight’s “Final Battle: End of an Era” pay-per-view in Baltimore.

As noted on Friday, AEW President Tony Khan sent former ROH veteran Jay Lethal to Final Battle to face Jonathan Gresham. Gresham was originally scheduled to challenge ROH World Champion Bandido, but he was pulled from the card due to testing positive for COVID-19. Lethal vs. Gresham will take place at the pay-per-view, and the ROH World Title situation will be addressed during the pre-show. You can click here for full details on Lethal’s ROH return, along with comments from Khan and Lethal, ROH’s thanks to AEW, and the updated Final Battle card.

In an update, word now is that AEW may be sending more wrestlers to work Final Battle, which was somewhat indicated by Khan on Friday. It was noted by Fightful Select that one AEW source believed AEW was sending “multiple people” to Final Battle, but that has not been confirmed.

Furthermore, it was noted that Impact is allowing at least one significant talent from the roster to appear at Final Battle tonight. There is no word yet on who this talent is, but it is reportedly a wrestler that is signed to a full-time Impact contract.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us tonight for full coverage of the final ROH pay-per-view until they go on a major hiatus between now and April 2022.

