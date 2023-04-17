Impact Wrestling star Jordynne Grace could end up hitting free agency again in the near future.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that as of March, Grace was set to become a free agent. This date was originally reported when Grace signed her multi-year contract in 2021, but as we’ve seen with many pro wrestling contracts, nothing is ever set in stone, especially when it comes to time being added due o injuries, raises, and other extensions.

There’s no word yet on if Grace has signed a new deal since then, but Impact officials reportedly want to keep her on the roster. It’s possible she will have interest from WWE, AEW and Japan.

The 27 year old Grace has become a millionaire outside of wrestling thanks to her exclusive content pay site. She is also a professional powerlifter and fitness/bodybuilding competitor, who stated in March that she wants to be the first-ever pro wrestler to go to The Arnold Classic to compete.

Grace debuted on Impact TV in November 2018. It was reported then that she had signed a contract, but the paperwork actually was never finalized, and Grace worked without a contract for several months. After AEW launched in 2019, at a time when WWE was locking talents in to long-term deals, Grace approached Impact officials with this information and was able to secure a raise over the originally agreed terms. Following the two year deal in 2019, Grace signed the aforementioned two year contract in 2021.

As noted at this link, Grace challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the vacant Impact Knockouts World Title in the main event of tonight’s Rebellion pay-per-view, but came up short.

Grace, who is married to Impact’s Jonathan Gresham, is a one-time Impact Digital Media Champion, a one-time Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, and a two-time Knockouts World Champion. She was the first-ever Knockouts Triple Crown Champion.

