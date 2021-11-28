Terminus, the new promotion launched by ROH superstar Jonathan Gresham, has announced on Twitter that IMPACT world champion Moose will be working their inaugural January 16th event from the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Moose joins the likes of Janai Kai, AEW’s Daniel Garcia, and current ROH world champion Bandido as stars who will be competing, with no opponents or matchups being announced as of yet.

Gresham announced the launch of Terminus shortly after news broke that ROH would be going on hiatus in 2022 and releasing all of their talents from contracts. He will be facing Bandido for the ROH world title at the promotion’s Final Battle pay per view in December.