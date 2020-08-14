Top IMPACT Superstar Reportedly Set To Become A Free Agent Soon

According to WrestleTalk, IMPACT superstar Ethan Page is set to become a free agent on December 31st.
The former tag champion has been teasing on social media that he will be “printing money” beginning in the new year, with reports being that AEW could be a potentially landing spot. Cody Rhodes recently name dropped Page during a Q&A as a possible challenger for his TNT championship. He was also a participant in the Over-Budget Battle Royal at the 2018 ALL IN pay per view.
Page recently concluded a tag title run as a member of The North with partner Josh Alexander. Following Slammiversary, The North became the longest reigning champions in IMPACT history with a reign of 383 days.
Stay tuned.
