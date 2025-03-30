The All Elite Wrestling talent roster continues to fill up.
Following his match with “Switchblade” Jay White on the March 29 episode of AEW Collision in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, it was announced that Kevin Knight has signed with AEW.
AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the news via social media with the always popular, “#AllElite” graphic.
“Congratulations, it’s official,” Khan wrote. “After a fantastic performance at Saturday Night AEW Collision tonight, Kevin Knight is All Elite!”
OW
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + Max@JayWhiteNZ | @Jet2Flyy pic.twitter.com/RSwo3ssCBY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2025
OW
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + Max@JayWhiteNZ | @Jet2Flyy pic.twitter.com/RSwo3ssCBY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2025
Kevin Knight has stepped up to the challenge laid down by The Switchblade and is ready to bring it!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + Max@JayWhiteNZ | @Jet2Flyy pic.twitter.com/UFOVfELBcT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2025
The electric athleticism of Kevin Knight on full display!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + Max@JayWhiteNZ | @Jet2Flyy pic.twitter.com/D6EZlgSuNJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2025
GUNS UP! 👆
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + Max@JayWhiteNZ | @Jet2Flyy pic.twitter.com/V97PUCg6dl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2025
Congratulations, it’s official!
After a fantastic performance at Saturday Night #AEWCollision tonight, @Jet2Flyy Kevin Knight is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/sL0Q6EqDCU
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 30, 2025