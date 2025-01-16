A prominent independent wrestler might be making a return to AEW.

GCW regular Megan Bayne has been a topic of discussion within AEW, with reports suggesting she’s present at AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Notably, rumors about Bayne signing with AEW surfaced in November 2023. By the summer of 2024, there was buzz surrounding potential creative plans for her, though it was later revealed that she was no longer under contract with the company.

Bayne has previously competed in several AEW matches, primarily featured on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation episodes.

As of this writing, Bayne’s last AEW appearance was in June 2023, when she teamed with Emi Sakura to face Maki Itoh and Willow Nightingale in a dark match following an AEW Rampage taping.

