AEW Dynamite returns live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, with the “go-home show” for the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view on April 6.

Heading into tonight’s two-hour prime time Wednesday night program, reports have surfaced regarding top independent wrestling act, the Violence is Forever duo of Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku, being backstage at the show.

The two are considered to be one of the more highly-touted tag-teams on the independent wrestling scene, and both are expected to be on-hand for extra work at the AEW on TBS show this evening. The two have worked AEW tapings in the past.

Also scheduled for the April 2 episode of AEW Dynamite is the return of Will Ospreay, Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford, Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland & Willow Nightingale in a Mixed Tornado Tag Match, as well as the bracket reveal for the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournaments.

