Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix is shaping up to be a notable one, with several big names expected to be around the show.

One report indicates that Seth Rollins is backstage at today’s Raw taping, which is said to be a major episode. As of now, there’s no confirmation on whether Rollins is actually scheduled to appear on-screen or if he’s simply visiting the show.

Rollins has been spotted backstage at multiple WWE events since being sidelined, keeping speculation alive whenever his name surfaces internally.

Outside of Raw, Rollins is also slated to play a key role in the promotional push for “WWE Unreal.” His ongoing fake-injury storyline is expected to be a major focal point of the upcoming season. Rollins was prominently featured in the season two trailer released today (see video below), and was the lone figure included in the new WWE: Unreal season two promotional poster (see photo below).

Fueling further discussion, a photo of Rollins on the set of Good Morning Football in New York City was shared via the Instagram Story of the WWE Superstar earlier today (see photo below).

WWE Raw emanates tonight from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, airing live at 8/7c on Netflix.

Advertised championship matches for the show include CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the world title, Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and The Kabuki Warriors vs. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

