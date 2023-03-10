Two new matches have been finalized for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Sacrifice event.

Impact previously announced that Jordynne Grace would challenge the Impact Knockouts World Champion at Sacrifice in her rematch title shot, which would be the winner of tonight’s title match between Gisele Shaw and champion Mickie James. James ended up retaining the title, and Grace vs. James was confirmed for Sacrifice.

Last week it was also announced that Impact World Champion Josh Alexander would find two tag team partners for a six-man match against Time Machine (Kushida, GCW World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns).

In an update, it was announced on this week’s show that Alexander will team with Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann. The six-man will serve as a bit of a preview for the Kushida vs. Alexander match at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United on Thursday, March 30 in Los Angeles during WWE’s WrestleMania Weekend.

The 2023 Impact Sacrifice event will air live on Friday, March 24 from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It will stream via Impact Plus and on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the current card:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann vs. Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.