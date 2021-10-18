WWE is slated to return to Madison Square Garden on December 26 for their annual holiday house show.

Dave Meltzer reported today on two of the top matches planned for the show, which are Big E vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair. It’s unclear whether the second match will be for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

This could indicate what the outcomes will be for two matches at the Crown Jewel PPV event as Lynch is scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women’s Title against Belair and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat Match at this show.

Also, since Big E is defending the title at the event then he’s likely to retain his WWE Title at Crown Jewel against Drew McIntyre, who is headed to SmackDown.

WWE Crown Jewel will air live from Saudi Arabia this Thursday.