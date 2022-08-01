WWE has announced matches for tonight’s post-SummerSlam episode.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend against The Mysterios.

This comes after The Usos retained over The Street Profits at SummerSlam, with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett as the special referee, while The Mysterios defeated The Judgment Day in a No DQ Match.

Tonight’s RAW will also feature Triple Threats to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who retained over Theory at SummerSlam.

The first Triple Threat will feature Ciampa, Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler, and the second Triple Threat will include The Miz, AJ Styles, and Mustafa Ali. The winners of those bouts will face off to determine the new #1 contender to Lashley.

