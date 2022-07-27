The inaugural WWE NXT Heatwave special has been officially announced for next month.

WWE announced tonight that NXT Heatwave will air live on the USA Network on Tuesday, August 16 at 8pm ET. The event will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Heatwave, a name originally used by the original ECW, will be headlined by NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending against JD McDonagh. Next Tuesday’s NXT show will feature a Heatwave Summit between Breakker and McDonagh to make the match official.

For those who missed it earlier, you can click here for news on the next NXT Premium Live Event and the NXT TV tapings scheduled for September.

Below is the current card for the NXT Heatwave TV episode:

NXT Title Match

JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Zoey Stark vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are related clips from this week’s NXT 2.0:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.