MJF’s run with The Hurt Syndicate has officially come to an end, as confirmed by Shelton Benjamin on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During Wednesday’s episode, MJF attempted to speak with the faction but was met only by Benjamin, who delivered the bad news – MVP wanted nothing more to do with him.

Benjamin didn’t hold back, mocking the watch MJF gifted him when he joined the group by calling it a “Temu knockoff,” and bluntly stating that MJF was out.

MJF initially joined the Hurt Syndicate in May, but growing tension and his increasingly erratic behavior led to friction within the group. That tension boiled over last week when Bobby Lashley finally snapped, signaling the beginning of the end.

AEW World Tag Team Champion @Sheltyb803 made it very clear where MJF stands with The Hurt Syndicate. 👎 👎 Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/qbpVZp8x2k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2025

Christian Cage made an appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, officially cutting ties with his former Patriarchy allies. During an in-ring promo, Cage addressed his history with Cope, admitting that he’s been an “a**hole” but pointing out that Cope hasn’t exactly made the best choices either.

He then turned his attention to Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian, taking shots at both — before saying Nick has the potential to become the new face of AEW. However, Cage made it clear that if Nick wants that spot, he’ll have to go through him first.

Cage then declared that he was done with both men and started to head backstage, only to be ambushed by Sabian and the Waynes. The segment ended with a double chair shot to Cage’s head.

“My name is Christian Cage and I’m an asshole” – @Christian4Peeps Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/WUCbKegLYG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2025

Hangman Page remains the AEW World Champion after successfully defending his title against Jon Moxley on this week’s episode of Dynamite. The match was a rematch from AEW All In: Texas, where Page originally captured the championship from Moxley.

Despite a ringside ban, the Death Riders attempted to interfere, only to be stopped by Darby Allin, who evened the odds. Page capitalized on the momentum, hitting a Buckshot Lariat and countering a chokehold into the Deadeye to score the pinfall victory.

This marks Page’s first successful defense of the AEW World Championship.

Hangman sends @JonMoxley over the timekeeper’s table! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6SfKYUiGEB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2025

PILEDRIVER ON THE STEPS! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ItTOUguR3S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2025

DEADEYE! AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page sends @JonMoxley BOUNCING off of the announce desk! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/3tijvTqOGD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2025

The ref is down and the Death Riders have descended! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/1hMugjIkwM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2025

FROM THE BALCONY, IT’S @DARBYALLIN! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/IU1BSawCBw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2025

THAT’S OUR CHAMP! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/RiGvNX95Ks — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2025

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Brody King & Bandido vs. Gates Of Agony

* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Match: FTR vs. Austin Gunn & Juice Robinson

* TNT Championship Chicago Street Fight: Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale

* Kris Statlander vs. TBA

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* MJF vs. Mark Briscoe