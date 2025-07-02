A familiar voice to All Elite Wrestling fans surfaced on social media on Tuesday with some news about his future with the company.

Ian Riccaboni took to his BlueSky account on Tuesday evening to announce that he has re-signed with AEW, and will remain a part of the company’s broadcast team for the foreseeable future.

“Re-signed with AEW/ROH,” Riccaboni wrote. “Very grateful and excited for what is to come!”

Riccaboni, who serves as one-third of the new weekly AEW Dynamite commentary team alongside Excalibur and Taz, went on to describe how he celebrated the big career accomplishment, before reminding fans to tune in to the special milestone AEW Dynamite 300 episode this Wednesday night.

“Celebrated by eating some hot dogs at the IronPigs at various points since reaching an agreement which was a while ago at this point so a lot of hot dogs for me [and] my family,” Riccaboni wrote. “AEW Dynamite 300 is TOMORROW! See you in California!”

AEW Dynamite 300 is scheduled to emanate from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Canada, and will air live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.