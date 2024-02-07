A new report has dropped giving further details on Vince McMahon’s departure from TKO Holdings following former WWE employee Janel Grant’s latest lawsuit against him.

On January 26, McMahon announced his resignation as TKO Executive Chairman and member of the TKO Board of Directors. This announcement closely followed a lawsuit filed by Grant against McMahon and former executive John Laurinaitis. The lawsuit alleges McMahon’s involvement in sex trafficking, emotional abuse, and sexual assault.

The lawsuit’s shocking details prompted Slim Jim to suspend its promotional collaboration with WWE, just before the WWE Royal Rumble. McMahon’s resignation swiftly followed this development.

According to the The Hollywood Reporter, TKO CEO Ari Emanuel and TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro advised McMahon to step down for the company’s benefit once the lawsuit surfaced.Though McMahon denied the allegations in a public statement, he complied with the request to resign. Following McMahon’s resignation, Slim Jim resumed its promotional partnership with WWE.

McMahon remains under federal investigation amidst these unfolding events.