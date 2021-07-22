NJPW superstar Hiromu Takahashi has announced on his personal Twitter account that doctors have cleared him to return to in-ring competition. He writes (via google translate), “【good news】The doctor gave me permission to return! Let’s go crazy again. Feeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.”

Takahashi has been out of action since this past February due to a left pectoral muscle tear, which forced NJPW to strip him of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship while he was in the midst of his fourth reign.

NJPW has yet to announce any details regarding his return. Stay tuned.