NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd is set to appear on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

A video package aired on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite showcasing Kidd’s NJPW matches, including his clash with Kenny Omega at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty. Kidd has previously appeared on AEW Rampage and ROH on HonorClub.

At AEW Grand Slam: Australia, Mercedes Mone defeated Harley Cameron and later appeared on AEW Dynamite to celebrate her win.

During her segment, Renee Paquette interrupted, airing a clip of Momo Watanabe from Grand Slam, where she announced her challenge for the TBS Championship at AEW Revolution.

Mone was displeased with the challenge and invited Watanabe to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite for a face-to-face discussion.

At AEW Grand Slam: Australia, Toni Storm won the AEW Women’s Championship by defeating Mariah May with a small package.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Storm mocked May, saying that she should have worn protection, claiming she was overwhelmed by the “biggest package” ever. Storm declared that May was “compromised to a permanent end” and expressed her readiness to face the best wrestlers in AEW.

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Big Bill in a Street Fight.

The match, which was filled with violence and weapons like wrenches, chairs, tables, and barbed wire, came to an end when Hobbs sent Big Bill crashing through two barbed wire tables off the stage. Referee Aubrey Edwards counted to ten, giving Hobbs the win.