Tama Tonga is currently working without a contract.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Tonga is technically a free agent, and has long been working without a NJPW contract.

It’s been reported that WWE has had interest in Tonga for months, going back to January at least, so much that there were some tentative creative ideas pitched for him. However, since then, WWE has not maintained contact, reportedly due to an unofficial hiring freeze, but WWE higher-ups are still interested.

As noted, Tonga dropped the NEVER Openweight Title to David Finlay at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku on Wednesday. He was stretchered out after the match.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.