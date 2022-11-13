According to Fightful Select, top NJPW superstar and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White was vital in getting a former IMPACT talent some work.

The talent in question was Jake Something, who did end things amicably with IMPACT, but wanted to bet on himself and check out other companies. The Switchblade approached Something during his last day in IMPACT and told him he would try to get him work with NJPW STRONG.

Something spoke with Fightful and revealed that he had shot some emails to people in AEW, which is how he got those matches on Dark. He tells the publication that he really enjoyed working for AEW, calling it a good experience.