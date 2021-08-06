New Japan Pro Wrestling recently announced that their annual G1 Climax will run from September 18th until October 21st, with the winner (as always) receiving a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight champion at the promotion’s biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, three company stars who will not be able to work the tournament this year are Bullet Club leader Jay White, and former IWGP tag team champions David Finlay and Juice Robinson, better known as FinJuice. This is due to the heavy quarantine restrictions NJPW has in place due to COVID-19. NJPW has instead decided to book these talents on U.S. based shows, including at IMPACT.

White and Finlay are set to battle for White’s IWGP NEVER Openweight championship at the August 11th Resurgence event in Los Angeles.

