New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi is dealing with a shoulder injury, which is why he missed today’s Road To Castle Attack event in Yamagata. The report mentions that the LIJ member did have the damage assessed at a hospital, but did not provide any details regarding Takahashi potentially missing time. Details are below. (Through Google translate)

Hiromu Takahashi injured his left shoulder at the Morioka tournament yesterday (February 19th). He will miss the Yamagata tournament tooday (February 20th) because and will be examined at the hospital.



We sincerely apologize to those who were looking forward to the match of Hiromu.



Along with this, some of the announced battle cards will be changed.



Thank you for your understanding.