According to the Wrestling Observer, top NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada will be involved with the company’s partnerships with both AEW and IMPACT going forward, a dream scenario for any fan of the Rainmaker.

The report does not mention specifics, like when Okada would appear or which company he would appear for first, but there is a confirmation that he is “coming.” Most of the decisions will be based upon the travel restrictions put in place from COVID-19, as well as the proper quarantining protocols in order to prevent exposure to the virus.

Okada’s infamous history with IMPACT is well-documented, as his poor run during their TNA days is widely considered one of the biggest misuses in modern wrestling. However NJPW’s relationship with IMPACT has improved greatly over the past year, with the promotion endorsing FinJuice’s upcoming appearance on Tuesday’s edition of IMPACT on AXS.

As for AEW…the appearance of KENTA on the latest edition of Dynamite certainly keeps the option open for the former IWGP heavyweight champion to show up on TNT, and possibly reignite his epic feud with current AEW world champion, Kenny Omega.

Stay tuned.