New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that top superstar Hiromu Takahashi will be participating in an AIDS Benefit Auction next week, where all the proceeds will be donated. Full details, including the website that accepts donations, can be found below.

Hiromu will be contributing an item to be auctioned off between March 14 and 20, with proceeds assisting children orphaned as a result of AIDS in Uganda and Kenya.

To find out more about PLAS or make a donation, take a look at their English website.