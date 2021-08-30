It was previously reported that IWGP World Heavyweight champion Shingo Takagi and LIJ member BUSHI had contracted COVID-19 and were pulled from several Summer Struggle events on the road to this week’s Wrestle Grand Slam from the MetLife Dome.

Both Takagi and BUSHI have been cleared to return to action as NJPW has released the final card for the two-night event, with both men remaining in their original matchups. BUSHI will be teaming up with Hiromu Takahashi to take on Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask on night one (September 4th) and Takagi will be defending the world title against EVIL on night two (September 5th).

We’ll keep you updated on any further news for NJPW ahead of Wrestle Grand Slam.