New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that top company superstars Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii will be present at the first NJPW STRONG tapings with a live audience on August 16th from Thunder Studios.

Both men are later slated to compete at the NJPW Resurgence special from the Torch in the LA Coliseum, with Tanahashi challenging Lance Archer for the IWGP United States championship at that event. Full details are below.