New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that top company superstars Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii will be present at the first NJPW STRONG tapings with a live audience on August 16th from Thunder Studios.
Both men are later slated to compete at the NJPW Resurgence special from the Torch in the LA Coliseum, with Tanahashi challenging Lance Archer for the IWGP United States championship at that event. Full details are below.
After a video challenge last week to IWGP United States heavyweight Champion Lance Archer was accepted, Hiroshi Tanahashi’s first appearance in the US for over 18 months was made official. Meanwhile, Tomohiro Ishii was a surprise announcement this week as a match was signed between the Stone Pitbull and IMPACT’s Moose. Yet that isn’t all the Ace and Ishii will be doing in the US!
On August 16, both will be in action at the first ever NJPW STRONG tapings with fans at Thunder Studios! If you’re lucky enough to be in attendance, get hyped to see the Ace and the Stone Pitbull in action, and otherwise, get set to watch Tanahashi and Ishii on NJPW World and FITE in the near future when Fighting Spirit Unleashed airs on STRONG! Plus watch Tanahashi’s special interview about what the STRONG experience means to him!
(STRONG tapings on August 16 at Thunder Studios are SOLD OUT. Watch STRONG Fridays at 10/9c on NJPW World and FITE!)
Will Tanahashi be competing on STRONG as the IWGP US Champion? Find out at Resurgence!