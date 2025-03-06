– Gabe Kidd is backstage at tonight’s live AEW Revolution 2025 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite in Sacramento, California. He was also backstage at last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Oceanside, California, but was never used.

– Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks’ new travel series does not have a set schedule for the release of episodes, however more are on the way.

– AEW has a few wrestlers out due to sickness this evening. As a result, they won’t be working the show in Sacramento, CA. tonight. It’s worth noting that although specific names weren’t mentioned, it is known that it is not anyone who is scheduled for one of the handful of matches being officially advertised by AEW heading into tonight’s show.

– AEW is donating 20-percent of the proceeds generated by their new LA STRONG t-shirts at ShopAEW.com to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

– Renee Paquette and RJ City have checked in from backstage at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium for a brief backstage pre-show running down the action fans can expect on tonight’s AEW Revolution 2025 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX.

– Finally, the latest installment of the AEW Timelines digital series touched down on the official AEW YouTube channel on Wednesday. The newest episode, which has a near three-hour run time, features a special look at steel cage matches in All Elite Wrestling history.

