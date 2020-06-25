Top NWA Star Reportedly Asks for His Release

NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice has reportedly requested his release from the company, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that while nothing is official yet, the request has been granted.

NWA officials reportedly sent out an email to talent, staring that they didn’t want any talent with the company that didn’t believe in their vision moving forward. The contract releases reportedly do not include any specific instructions outside of a non-disparagement clause.

NWA recently lost former TV Champion Ricky Starks as well, who is now with AEW. He and Dice are friends and have continued to produce content together.

Dice responded with “outlandish” when reached for comment by Fightful Select.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.