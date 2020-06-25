Top NWA Star Reportedly Asks for His Release

NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice has reportedly requested his release from the company, according to Fightful Select.
It was noted that while nothing is official yet, the request has been granted.
NWA officials reportedly sent out an email to talent, staring that they didn’t want any talent with the company that didn’t believe in their vision moving forward. The contract releases reportedly do not include any specific instructions outside of a non-disparagement clause.
NWA recently lost former TV Champion Ricky Starks as well, who is now with AEW. He and Dice are friends and have continued to produce content together.
Dice responded with “outlandish” when reached for comment by Fightful Select.
Stay tuned for updates.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Carmella and Corey Graves Trend After Fans Post Rumors Stemming from Podcast Discussion
- Drake Maverick Files To Trademark His Former Name
- Original Plans for the Hacker Storyline on WWE SmackDown Revealed
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea