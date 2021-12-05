According to PW Insider, Elijah “Pope” Burke was rushed to the hospital in Atlanta last night following the NWA’s Hard Times 2 pay per view.

Reports are that Burke got seriously hurt in the big brawl that occurred after the main event, which saw him scuffle with Mike Knox and Matt Cardona. At some point Burke got sent into the steel steps and went limp, and was down well after the show went off the air. He was brought to the emergency room for X-Rays and further examination.

It is currently not known what condition Burke is in but we here at Wrestling Headlines would like to wish him a speedy recovery.