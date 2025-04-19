WrestleMania weekend kicked off in a big way for Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley, who earned a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships during the NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff Show.

The duo emerged victorious in a high-stakes Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match, defeating three other teams to secure a future title opportunity. Dolin and Paxley will get their championship match on the April 22 edition of NXT, but the current titleholders remain undetermined for now. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are set to defend their titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria during WrestleMania 41 Night Two on Sunday.

The match at Stand & Deliver saw Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson eliminated first. Tensions flared between Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade shortly after, leading to Perez walking out on her partner, resulting in their elimination.

The final showdown came down to Dolin & Paxley taking on Fatal Influence—Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne. Despite interference from Jazmyn Nyx, Dolin and Paxley fought through the chaos. After Paxley neutralized Henley, she and Dolin connected with their Cemetery Drive finishing move on Jayne to seal the win.

With momentum on their side, Dolin and Paxley now look ahead to Tuesday night, where the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be within reach.