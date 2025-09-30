— Bully Ray says he was happy to see Oba Femi drop the NXT World Championship at No Mercy.

Speaking on a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Ray expressed his belief that bigger things are on the way for Femi.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Femi’s loss: “I don’t think I’ve ever been so excited about somebody losing a match. I’m assuming that this means bigger and better things are on the horizon for Oba.”

On his appreciation of Femi and Trick Williams: “They just look like what pro wrestlers are supposed to look like, in my opinion. Oba and Trick are very big, they’re very muscular. They’re manly-looking men who, when they hit each other, you can almost feel it sitting at home.”

— On Tuesday, Jordynne Grace took to social media to show off a new look.

The WWE NXT Superstar shared a video on Instagram that shows her with a straight-haired style in place of her usual curls. She captioned the video with the following,

“The curls WILL be back.”

The post comes shortly after her major victory at WWE NXT: No Mercy, where she defeated Blake Monroe in a Weaponized Cage match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordynne Grace (@jordynnegrace)

— Before his passing in 2011, “Macho Man” Randy Savage adopted a cat he named Junkyard Cat.

The Instagram account “Machoverse” recently shared an update, noting that JYC is still alive and healthy.

Savage adopted the special needs cat back in 2005, naming her in tribute to his close friend Junkyard Dog. A recent photo of JYC from this year was provided by Savage’s estate.