— Randy Orton came to Cody Rhodes’ aid on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown after Rhodes was ambushed by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

The segment began with Paul Heyman mocking Rhodes’ trademark “What do you want to talk about?” line before hinting at “rumors” involving Brock Lesnar. Rhodes interrupted, accusing Heyman of stirring up the locker room and pressed him on Lesnar, saying that he could see from Lesnar’s expression that their business wasn’t finished. Rhodes asked whether Heyman was speaking as the “Oracle,” the “Wise Man,” or the “Advocate,” to which Heyman replied that Rhodes was smart enough to know that when Lesnar is around, no one is safe.

Reed and Breakker then stormed in through the crowd. Rhodes confronted Breakker, saying he’d seen men like him under Heyman’s guidance before, and warned that Heyman wouldn’t be loyal to him. The numbers caught up to Rhodes as a brawl broke out, until Orton ran down to even the odds. Orton dropped Reed with an RKO while Rhodes sent Breakker tumbling out of the ring.

In the aftermath, Orton picked up the WWE Championship, stared at it briefly, and then handed it back to Rhodes.

Rhodes will face Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel next month in Australia.

You have some explaining to do, @HeymanHustle… What is going on with Heyman and Brock Lesnar?!? pic.twitter.com/fqjXnBZmyQ — WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2025

BUSINESS JUST PICKED UP. RANDY ORTON IS HERE AND JUST HELPED CODY RHODES TAKE OUT THE VISION!!! 🐍 pic.twitter.com/Bv8wVFQzP4 — WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2025

— Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles was in the crowd for Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

The decorated track and field star was shown in the front row and acknowledged by WWE during the broadcast. Lyles is the reigning 100-meter gold medalist from the 2024 Olympics, an eight-time World Champion, and holds the American record in the 200-meter with a time of 19.31 seconds.

— Je’Von Evans made his singles debut on the WWE main roster this week, stepping up to answer Sami Zayn’s open challenge on SmackDown.

Despite a strong showing, Evans came up short as Zayn retained the WWE United States Championship with a Helluva Kick. During the match, Evans connected with his signature OG Cutter, though Zayn was able to kick out.

Following the bout, Zayn showed respect by embracing Evans and raising his hand. The moment echoed their recent backstage interaction at NXT Homecoming, where Zayn offered Evans encouragement and advice.

Looking ahead, Evans is set to compete at NXT No Mercy against Josh Briggs.

— Superstars from both WWE RAW and NXT made their presence felt on this week’s SmackDown, including WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

In separate backstage segments, Vaquer came face-to-face with Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, and Tiffany Stratton as they prepared for the night’s triple threat WWE Women’s Title main event.

Later in the show, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair were confronted by ZaRuca (Zaria & Sol Ruca), who staked their claim for a title opportunity. Bliss dismissed the challenge, telling them to “get in line.”

Elsewhere, Josh Briggs was spotted in the crowd ahead of Je’von Evans’ United States Championship clash with Sami Zayn.

— And finally, you can check out the updated WWE Crown Jewel: Perth lineup below:

* Men’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

* Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton