– WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is scheduled to work the WWE SmackDown show tonight in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Whether or not “The Ring General” appears on the USA Network broadcast or is simply featured in a non-televised dark match remains to be seen.

– Front Office Sports has a new article up by Eric Fisher covering the upcoming NFL and WWE shows coming to Netflix, with Netflix assuring subscribers that buffering issues experienced during the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing live special have been fixed.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker returns with his UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW on Friday, December 13 at The Factory Deep Ellum in Dallas. He will also hold shows on 12/14 at 713 Houston Music Hall in Houston and on 12/15 at Emo’s in Austin.