WWE has announced more big happenings for Monday’s RAW from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Becky Lynch will be on Monday’s RAW for her first appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lynch moving forward, or if she will immediately enter the chase for the title. Lynch has worked a few live event matches since WrestleMania, but this will be her first TV appearance.

WWE has also announced a 20th Anniversary Celebration for RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton on Monday’s show.

We noted before how WWE has been celebrating #OrtonWeek to mark the major 20 year milestone of Orton’s career. Monday, April 25 will be 20 years since Orton made his official WWE TV debut with a win over Hardcore Holly on the April 5, 2002 SmackDown episode.

The arena is advertising a Homecoming Celebration for Belair, but that will likely be something for the local crowd. The venue is also advertising a SmackDown match with The New Day vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus. That same match happened as this week’s RAW dark main event with The New Day getting the win.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW from Knoxville. Below is the updated line-up:

* Becky Lynch makes her first RAW appearance since WrestleMania 38

* 20th Anniversary Celebration for RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton

* Hometown star and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Sonya Deville

* Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in an Arm Wrestling Contest

