According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ring of Honor superstar RUSH’s contract with the company is set to expire by the end of 2020.

The world champion signed an exclusive deal with ROH back in 2019, which was done in conjunction with his contract with the lucha-libre promotion CMLL in Mexico. No details were given at the time he signed, but the report does note that his CMLL deal will also be concluding by the end of the year.

RUSH is in his second reign as ROH world champion. He defeated PCO back in February at Gateway to Honor, but has not defended it since due to the COVID-19 outbreak forcing a temporary shutdown.

Stay tuned.