WWE kicked off their 2022 European tour with a live event from the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England today.

The main event featured Drew McIntyre defeating Bobby Lashley, but there was a minor setback in the match as the top rope broke at one point.

As seen in the video below, McIntyre ran the ropes during the match and the top rope broke, which led to Lashley immediately falling out to the floor as a trainer ran over to check him out. Sami Zayn, who had interfered in the match, was also at ringside, and helped Lashley back into the ring.

A fan in attendance noted that Lashley did not seem to be injured, and he was able to return to the ring to finish the bout, which McIntyre won. McIntyre also hit a post-match Claymore to Zayn, all while the top rope was broken.

McIntyre tweeted a photo from the incident and wrote, “Thank you #WWENewcastle We tore the house…..and the ring down!”

You can click here for full results from the Newcastle live event, which also featured Gunther, two champion vs. champion bouts, and more.

Below are video clips of the top rope breaking during McIntyre vs. Lashley, along with McIntyre’s full tweet:

MAJOR ACCIDENT – RING BREAKS AT WWE NEWCASTLE LIVE #WWENewcastle #WWE pic.twitter.com/AgOgi0pPji — Louie Von Der Geest (@Louie_Von05) April 28, 2022

okay to answer a few questions! Yes this was tonight at the newcastle show. Bobby seems to be fine and un injured- he continued the match. — 🍂 aimsˎˊ˗ (@bayIynch) April 28, 2022

Thank you #WWENewcastle We tore the house…..and the ring down! pic.twitter.com/YeMvxDexiK — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 28, 2022

