WWE has announced the first match and segments for the post-Elimination Chamber edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Next week’s SmackDown will feature a face-off between Rhea Ripley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to continue the build for their WrestleMania 39 match.

Bray Wyatt will bring The Firefly Funhouse back to the blue brand next Friday night. Uncle Howdy will likely make his Funhouse debut at that time. As noted at this link, Howdy and Wyatt attacked Hit Row on tonight’s SmackDown, then Wyatt issued a warning to the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The feud between Karrion Kross and Rey Mysterio will continue next week as they lock up in a rematch of the January 27 SmackDown bout, which Mysterio win. Kross and Mysterio have feuded for weeks, and tonight’s SmackDown saw Kross taunt Rey over his relationship with his son Dominik Mysterio.

Below is the current line-up for next week’s SmackDown from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana:

* Fallout from Elimination Chamber

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio

* Bray Wyatt hosts The Firefly Funhouse

* Rhea Ripley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair face-off

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.