The WWE United States Title will be on the line in a first-time-ever match during Monday’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW.

Tonight’s Elimination Chamber post-show press conference opened with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, who retained his title inside the Chamber by defeating Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, and Johnny Gargano. Theory pinned Rollins to retain after Logan Paul made a surprise appearance to take out Rollins. Theory issued an Open Challenge for his title during the press conference.

Theory ranted about how no one is on his level, no one does this like he does, but if there is someone who thinks they can maybe get on his level, then he will give them a title shot on Monday. Theory didn’t think there will be anyone to accept the Open Challenge because nobody is the now, and nobody is forever like he is. Theory said it doesn’t matter who answers the challenge because they’re going A-Town down.

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix later came to the press conference to discuss their Elimination Chamber win over Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. Before Edge left, he accepted the Open Challenge from Theory and said since Monday’s RAW is in Ottawa, a place he hasn’t wrestled in 17-18 years, and he hasn’t held gold in a while, then he will step up to the plate. Edge joked that Theory was a John Cena fan, which means he’s clearly stupid, but then added that he has respect for Cena because Cena has work ethic, something he doesn’t think Theory has. Edge went on and said he might have to kick Theory’s teeth down his throat on Monday.

WWE then confirmed Edge vs. Theory for Monday’s RAW.

“After overcoming five other competitors in the Elimination Chamber Saturday, United States Champion Austin Theory announced he wanted to face a worthy opponent during the WWE Elimination Chamber Press Conference. As Raw is emanating from Ottawa, native Canadian Edge was quick to accept Theory’s challenge. Incidentally, The Rated-R-Superstar also won his match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Can Theory add another legend to his ledger, or will Edge put the brash young Superstar in his place? Don’t miss Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!,” WWE wrote.

The only other match announced for Monday’s RAW from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada is Mustafa Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler.

Below are the related clips from tonight’s press conference:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.